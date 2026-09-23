Original Oompa Loompa Rusty Goffe returns for Wonka’s The Golden Ticket 55 years later

Rusty Goffe, who previously starred in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory in 1971, is back as an Oompa Loompa for Netflix’s reality competition series Wonka’s The Golden Ticket. He’s back 55 years later, so who is Rusty Goffe?

Rusty Goffe appeared in the first screen adaptation of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl. He was the youngest Oompa Loompa when he starred in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory back in 1971.wi

Rusty reprised his role as an Oompa Loompa for Netflix’s newest series, Wonka’s The Golden Ticket. Wearing the iconic green wig and orange paint, he’s back one last time in front of the screen 55 years later.

“On our first day of filming this year, it was Rusty’s birthday,” showrunner Emer Harkin said. “Fifty-five years ago, he celebrated his birthday on the set of the 1971 movie, and it was his first movie role — so Wonka’s The Golden Ticket is just such a beautiful bookend.”

He also has his son, Ben, joining him on the show. “To be back here with my son is absolutely mind-blowing. I love it,” he told Tudum. “I’m really so proud to work with him, and it’s a true full-circle moment.”

“Dad had a tear in his eye when he first saw the factory,” his son Ben recalls. He said that he “never believed he’s follow in his dad’s footsteps” and that witnessing the factory together for the first time was a “truly special” moment for them.

Rusty still remembers what filming was like on the 1971 film. “For the movie, the chocolate river was coloured water with real cream and sugar. People were throwing their cigarette ends in it, and it got really horrible,” he said. “We’ve still got the waterfall and the chocolate river, but it’s so much better.”

After starring in the film, the English actor went on to star in Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope and multiple Harry Potter films.

Unfortunately, he’s the one of two last surviving adult characters who played Ooompa Loompas in the film. So his appearance in the Netflix series is even more impressive.

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