Omg, Ji Ye-eun from Kian’s Bizarre B&B season one is getting married to another reality star

Ji Ye-eun, a staff member on Kian’s Bizarre B&B season one, is now engaged and getting married to Vata, another reality TV star! Here’s everything we know about the adorable couple.

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Back in April 2026, Ji Ye-eun and Vata confirmed that they were dating. Her agency said: “The two, who have been colleagues, are seeing each other with positive feelings. We ask that you support them with warmth.”

They reportedly connected over being church-going friends, and then romantic feelings eventually developed between them.

Ji Ye-eun is a South Korean actress and comedian who is best known for starring on Saturday Night Live Korea. She was also a staff member on season one of Kian’s Bizarre B&B. She’s also hosted other variety shows like The Ultimate Watchlist and Midnight Horror Story.

Vata is a prominent figure in the K-pop scene as he leads the dance crew We Dem Boyz. He’s done choreography for Jennie from Blackpink and Minho from Shinee’s Tempo.

Now, Ji Ye-eun and Vata are set to tie the knot on his birthday, December 12. They faced some pregnancy rumours because of their short engagement, but Ye-eun quickly shut them down. “Some people asked if I was pregnant before marriage, but it feels so unfair because I’m not,” she said.

Her agency released a statement following their engagement saying: “The two have promised to spend their lives together based on deep trust. We ask for your warm blessings and support for the couple as they stand at the threshold of a new beginning.”

Vata’s agency also released a statement saying: “Vata has met a precious partner, and the two are beginning a new journey as a married couple. They have promised to become each other’s most reliable companions based on deep trust and love. We hope you will bless their future with warm hearts.”

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