Why Wonka’s The Golden Ticket recreated Gene Wilder’s voice with AI

Netflix’s Wonka’s The Golden Ticket controversially brought back the late Gene Wilder’s voice using AI for its new series. He sadly passed away in 2016, so why did Wonka’s The Golden Ticket use AI for Gene Wilder’s voice?

Gene Wilder was the original Willy Wonka from the 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. He’s arguably the most iconic part of the film, and now his voice is being used for the new reality competition series.

Netflix got permission from his widow, Karen D. Wilder, who acted on behalf of the Gene Wilder Estate, to recreate his voice for the show. He serves as the show’s omniscient narrator, explaining the game’s rules.

In a statement, Karen said: “More than five decades after Gene brought Willy Wonka to life, people of all ages and backgrounds around the world continue to find joy, laughter and inspiration in his performance.”

“Gene had a remarkable ability to bring humour, wonder and heart into people’s lives, and that connection has endured for generations,” she continued. “We are delighted that Wonka’s The Golden Ticket celebrates the warmth and imagination that he brought to the role, introducing that magic to a new generation while honouring the fans who have cherished it for decades”

Netflix partnered with AI firm ElevenLabs to recreate the late actor’s iconic voice for its new reality competition series Wonka’s The Golden Ticket. ElevenLabs specialises in AI-generated, human-like speech and voice cloning technology.

Even though Netflix got full permission to use his voice, viewers have mixed reviews on how they feel about using AI to recreate the iconic actor’s voice. One X user wrote: “the fact you even considered AI’ing Gene Wilder’s voice is f***ing horrific.”

Despite his wife giving consent, people have pointed out that Gene himself never did. “Gene Wilder died in 2016. He never agreed to have his voice cloned. This is the part I cannot get past,” one X user wrote. “At what point does preserving someone’s legacy become speaking for a dead person who never gave consent?”

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