Nene Royal has won America’s Got Talent but she won’t be taking home full $1 million prize

Her winnings are going to get cut by a lot

16 year old Nene Royal has just won America’s Got Talent, and is set to take home a whopping amount of prize money as a result! Or is she…

For the finals of America’s Got Talent on Tuesday in California, Nene Royal, whose real name is Rattikarn Amloy, performed a rendition of Seven Nation Army by American rock duo The White Stripes.

On Wednesday night, ahead of the results being announced, Nene took the stage with Linkin Park to perform The Emptiness Machine, a 2024 rock song by the American band.

First off the prize is advertised as $1 million, and so she can either pick to get this $25k a year for 40 years to a present-value lump sum, which currently stands at around $300,000 to $430,000 before tax.

So, if she took the lump sum as she’s not a resident in the country, the US withholds 30 per cent of her income. Whilst Thai residents can be taxed on foreign-source income brought into the country, they have a foreign-tax-credit mechanism that can allow foreign tax paid to be credited against Thai tax on the same income.

So if she took the $300k lump sum then after both the deductions from the US and Thailand would give her around $209k or ฿7.08 million.

And if she decides to take the $1 million annuity, she’d initially receive around $17,5000 or ฿592,000/year if the 30 per cent US withholding applies. And in total after the US withholding she’d get $700k in total, but that’s before taking Thailand tax into consideration.

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