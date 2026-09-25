Some of the worst injuries on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test over the seasons

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test challenges celebs to push themselves to their absolute limits mentally and physically. They’re led by an elite team of ex-Special Forces operatives on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, so here are some of the most serious injuries the cast have endured over the seasons.

Gus Kenworthy

Gus starred in season one of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test and suffered a severe, life-threatening allergic reaction that sent him into anaphylactic shock. He never learned the real cause of his allergic reaction, but he has a suspicion. “I think bacteria started growing in [the tank] or on the surface or whatever, and when I jumped in on the day I went into anaphylaxis, I think I ingested some of it accidentally,” he told Out.

Kate Gosselin

Kate starred in Jon and Kate Plus Eight and had to be medically withdrawn after suffering a severe neck injury. She fell backwards out of a helicopter into open water during the very first challenge of season one.

Stephen Baldwin

Stephen is the dad of Hailey Bieber and had to leave the show after he “smashed his meniscus” during the season three premiere.

Denise Richards

The actress revealed after season three that she ruptured both of her breast implants during filming. “I jumped off a bridge, too – and that’s when I ruptured my [breast] implants – off that thing,” she said during an interview on Sirius XM’s Jeff Lewis Live.

Mark Estes

Mark had to leave season four after developing cauliflower ear and suffering from ear pain. “There is some swelling there. It can cause long-term disfigurement,” the medic said. “Number three needs to go to the hospital to be seen by an EMT surgeon as soon as possible.”

Bode Miller

Bode suffered from a groin injury and had to withdraw from the competition in season two. “Well, my groin is still hurt, but it’s not blown out,” he said after breakfast on day seven. “I think that I wanna be tested. I’m always aware of my limitations and my age, but I’m confident of where I am. I know myself and my body really well.”

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