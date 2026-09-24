Below Deck’s Joy just savagely broke her silence on co-star Nathan Gallagher’s arrest

Nathan Gallagher has still not been located after his arrest, which involves a domestic violence charge. Nathan was due in court on September 1st, but failed to appear when he was called. It’s been almost a month and Below Deck co-star Joy has now called him out.

When Chef Joy shared a series of snaps with the cast, it looks like she deliberately scribbled Nathan’s face out, and she didn’t even try to make it non-obvious. Then, someone commented on the pics, “Damn Nathan really had something good going on but messed it all up.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHEF JOY (@chefjoykerjan)

She replied with, “man needs psychiatry w gen.” Joy and Gen clearly don’t see eye-to-eye, with the latter apologising to the chef after a rocky charter season, especially as Luke had awkwardly dated both of them. Gen admitted to her she still feels like an outsider in the crew.

Up until now, only Joe Bradley, Gael Cameron and Ben Willoughby have made comments on Nathan’s arrest. Joy also said that “guillotine is the bare minimum” after a commenter wrote, “No fugitives allowed on French royalty carousel 📷,” referencing her scribbles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHEF JOY (@chefjoykerjan)

She has kept older pics with Nathan on her Instagram, though, from before his arrest. As for the blatant scribbles over Nathan’s face, Joy wrote, “I’m a millennial what do u expect ? Paint is my to go,” and she even said there “may be” a heart next to Cooper’s face… Ooh!

When someone asked why she has been covering up Nathan’s face with emojis in other photos, they said, “Why post a picture with Nathan if you are just going to put emojis just don’t post pictures he’s in. He will get the hint. She replied, “are u my dad to tell what to do ?”

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