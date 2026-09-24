Drag Race’s Alyssa Edwards has responded to Texas AG Ken Paxton in an open letter

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Alyssa Edwards has now responded to Texas politician Ken Paxton in an open letter. She’s angry at him for calling her a “groomer” and made her a focal point in his US Senate Campaign, hitting out at James Talarico for calling her his fave drag queen.

Ken wrote an X post saying, “🚨VIEWER WARNING🚨 Meet Alyssa Edwards: James Talarico’s favourite sick and twisted drag queen,” sharing a video of James performing in front of children. The video ended with: “James Talarico: Too Weird, Too Radical for Texas.”

What normal person can name their favorite drag queen this quickly? When James Talarico isn’t advocating for children to dress in drag, he’s watching drag performances and saying that Texas produces the best drag queens. James Talarico is too weird and too radical for Texas.… — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) September 14, 2026

In response, Alyssa has written a two-page letter to Ken, telling him, “I’m not sure I fully understand your motive or intention in attempting to disparage my name, character or reputation. The way we choose to speak about others says more about their character.”

The drag queen ended the letter with: “My life may look different from yours, but difference does not diminish faith, character, service, or a person’s ability to contribute positively to their community. Ultimately, I’m proud of who I am. I know who I am. I know what I stand for.”

Alyssa’s rep has responded to the politician with: “Alyssa’s name is being used as political ammunition in a U.S.-centered race she isn’t running in. Tate goes on to explain his responsibility as a public relations agent, and what he called “the part of PR nobody really sees.”

“Sometimes I write a statement and sometimes I make the phone call, sometimes I tell a client we’re not touching this,” said Tate. “And sometimes I watch the same politician repeatedly use my client’s name to get attention, and there’s really only one word for it. Desperate.”

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