Meet the RuPaul’s Drag Race queen entering the Big Brother season 28 house, Jason de Puy

Jason De Puy, also known as Salina EsTitties, is joining Big Brother season 28 after competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race. Here’s everything we know about Jason.

Everything to know about Jason’s inspiring past

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Jason is a 35 year old drag queen who lives in West Hollywood, California and the first drag queen to be on Big Brother. He was born and raised in the San Fransisco Bay Area and is of Honduran descent.

After high school, he studied musical theatre and graduated with a BFA. He wanted to move to New York to perform on Broadway, but due to financial constraints, stayed in West Hollywood. Jason also briefly struggled with substance abuse issues, but he’s been sober since 21 years old.

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He’s also spoken out against the normalisation of drug-use on social media. Jason’s also shared that his substance abuse issues stemmed from a lack of queer-friendly sex education and the subsequent shame he felt as a young man. He’s made a serious impact online and in person. Meeting on season 15 of Drag Race, Frankie Grande credits Jason for his sobriety.

In 2023, he starred on season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, as Salina EsTitties, and finished in sixth place. Salina then competed on season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, finishing in ninth place. Now, he’s moved onto Big Brother.

Bringing Salina into the Big Brother house

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Speaking to Parade, he dished out some juicy information regarding his upcoming appearance on Big Brother season 28. “Salina’s out the door, Jason gets to play this game,” he declared.

Going into the house, he’s done his research this time and he’s “lowkey a super-fan.” That should definitely help him in the long run. “I watch live feeds when I’m bored and I need something to watch.”

Going into the house, he wants to be mischievous in a “very smart way.” And he’s already started thinking about his alliances, wanting to be “smarter” about them. Talking about RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars, he said “I was the alliance queen! I had the Pek Pen Alliance; I had the Tres Leches Alliance. I has an alliance with the cameraman, okay?!”

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Jason’s also not afraid to be a little manipulative, which we love. “I think the people at home might think I’m villainous,” he said. “But the people in the house are going to think I’m a hero, and that’s how you win Big Brother.”

Jason sums it up perfectly, saying: “Wouldn’t it be iconic if a gay, first-generation Latino drag queen won Big Brother right now in 2026?”

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