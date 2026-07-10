RHOC star Shannon Beador’s adorable dog Archie sadly died of brain cancer after filming

RHOC‘s adorable dog Archie heavily features in the new season, but he sadly died after filming. He was diagnosed with brain cancer in May 2026 after experiencing seizures, and was due to begin radiation treatment, while filming for the recent season began in February.

Shannon Beador wrote on May 15th: “For the last 10 years, Archie wasn’t just my dog – he was my constant comfort, protector, best friend and truly the real “man” in my life. I have been through so many highs and lows, and through every good time and every heartache.

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“Archie was always by my side and loved me the same way every single day. Never judging me and always giving pure, loyal, and unconditional love. I am grateful so many fans had the chance to watch Archie grow up. He was loved so much and felt all of it.”

People who have watched RHOC for many years will remember how Archie won Best Appearance at BravoCon, and how much of an adored Housewives pet he’s become. Shannon adopted him back in 2016, two years after she joined the show during season nine.

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She had come across a photo of him on X, which was posted by a viewer. She told Bravo TV: “They said, ‘Do you know anyone that’s looking for a dog?’ And I said, ‘Are you serious?’ He was raised in San Francisco at the Four Seasons Hotel. So he’s been raised fancy.”

Earlier this year, Shannon wrote, “Our heart aches for our sweet Archie. He means the world to the girls and I. We are going to do everything we can to help him fight this. Archie has seen a neurologist and oncologist, and it has been recommended he start radiation.”

Once on RHOC, Shannon was drunk in Mexico and started talking to a dog as if it were Archie. He was famous for lounging at the poolside, quietly listening to conversations between Shannon and her co-stars. Once, he shook off a fresh coat of pool water all over Shannon!

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