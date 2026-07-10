How old are the Big Brother season 28 cast? Here are all their ages, in order

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The age differences are wild

The cast list for season 28 of Big Brother has just been revealed. The 14 contestants will spend the summer competing for $750,000 and trying to last in the house. So, here’s the complete list of all of their ages, ranked.

1. LaTrice Verrett- 57 years old

LaTrice is the oldest member of the Big Brother season 28 cast who works as a boutique salesperson.

2. Jason de Puy- 35 years old

The second oldest member of the cast, Jason is a 35 year old drag queen from West Hollywood, California.

3. Kamuela “Kamu” Kirk – 32 years old

Kamu is a 32 year old MMA fighter from Phoenix, Arizona.

4. Haley Thogmartin – 29 years old

Haley is 29 years old and works as a telemedicine executive from Wildwood, Missouri.

5. Rome Seymour – 28 years old

Rome is a 28 year old pickleball coach currently living in Delray Beach, Florida.

6. Taylor Brown – 27 years old

Taylor is a 27 year old elementary school counsellor from Deerfield Beach, Florida.

7. Barrett Pferiffer – 27 years old

Barrett’s a 27-year-old from Benton, Arkansas but currently lives in Austin, Texas.

8. Chuk Anyanwu – 27 years old

Chuk is 27-years-old and is a true country boy from Dallas, Texas.

9. Lyric Medeiros – 25 years old

Lyric is a 25 year old from Honolulu, Hawaii, who works as an attorney.

10. Ashley Trail – 24 years old

Ashley is 24-years-old and is from Alton, Illinois who works as a bartender.

11. Mallory Aurichio – 24 years old

She’s one of the youngest cast members at 24 years old but also the most impressive, as Mallory works as a rocket scientist.

12. Melody Morris – 24 years old

Melody is a 24 year old corporate game show host from Thornton, Colorado.

13. Yash Patel – 24 years old

Yash is a 24 year old financial analyst from Monroe Township, New Jersey.

14. Drew Campbell – 22 years old

Drew is the youngest member of the cast for season 28 and is a surgical dental assistant from Temecula, California.

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