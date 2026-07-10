How old are the Big Brother season 28 cast? Here are all their ages, in order
The age differences are wild
The cast list for season 28 of Big Brother has just been revealed. The 14 contestants will spend the summer competing for $750,000 and trying to last in the house. So, here’s the complete list of all of their ages, ranked.
1. LaTrice Verrett- 57 years old
LaTrice is the oldest member of the Big Brother season 28 cast who works as a boutique salesperson.
2. Jason de Puy- 35 years old
The second oldest member of the cast, Jason is a 35 year old drag queen from West Hollywood, California.
3. Kamuela “Kamu” Kirk – 32 years old
Kamu is a 32 year old MMA fighter from Phoenix, Arizona.
4. Haley Thogmartin – 29 years old
Haley is 29 years old and works as a telemedicine executive from Wildwood, Missouri.
5. Rome Seymour – 28 years old
Rome is a 28 year old pickleball coach currently living in Delray Beach, Florida.
6. Taylor Brown – 27 years old
Taylor is a 27 year old elementary school counsellor from Deerfield Beach, Florida.
7. Barrett Pferiffer – 27 years old
Barrett’s a 27-year-old from Benton, Arkansas but currently lives in Austin, Texas.
8. Chuk Anyanwu – 27 years old
Chuk is 27-years-old and is a true country boy from Dallas, Texas.
9. Lyric Medeiros – 25 years old
Lyric is a 25 year old from Honolulu, Hawaii, who works as an attorney.
10. Ashley Trail – 24 years old
Ashley is 24-years-old and is from Alton, Illinois who works as a bartender.
11. Mallory Aurichio – 24 years old
She’s one of the youngest cast members at 24 years old but also the most impressive, as Mallory works as a rocket scientist.
12. Melody Morris – 24 years old
Melody is a 24 year old corporate game show host from Thornton, Colorado.
13. Yash Patel – 24 years old
Yash is a 24 year old financial analyst from Monroe Township, New Jersey.
14. Drew Campbell – 22 years old
Drew is the youngest member of the cast for season 28 and is a surgical dental assistant from Temecula, California.
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