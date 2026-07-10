It’s his first time on RHOC, so who is Vicki Gunvalson’s boyfriend Michael Smith?

Michael Smith made his debut as the newish boyfriend of RHOC OG Vicki Gunvalson, but who actually is he? The pair have been together for four years and have taken some big steps together in their relationship, so let’s find out more about him.

Michael first entered Vicki’s life back in 2022, when the pair confirmed their relationship, which was her first serious relationship since her previous engagement to Steve Chavez Lodge fell apart amid cheating allegations. Michael, a businessman originally based in Texas, eventually relocated to Southern California to be closer to Vicki.

In 2023, Michael moved into Vicki’s Coto de Caza home, and by 2025 the pair had bought a house together in La Quinta, California, which Vicki gave a full home tour of on Instagram. That same year, she threw him a lavish surprise 65th birthday party in Coto, joking in her speech that things had been “a little bumpy” over the years but were now smooth sailing.

As for his professional life, Michael works as a developer, and has taken on out-of-state projects that have occasionally kept the couple apart for stretches at a time, something Vicki has openly called her “new normal.” He’s also a father himself, and Vicki has grown especially close with his daughter, Olivia, who now works at Vicki’s company, Coto Insurance & Financial Services, as an operations specialist. The pair attended Olivia’s wedding together in June 2025, with Vicki gushing about how proud Michael looked watching his daughter get married.

As for marriage between the two of them, it’s been a recurring topic, though Vicki’s stayed firmly in “why fix what isn’t broken” mode. Speaking to E! News at the Season 20 premiere, she said she doesn’t feel the need to marry again, insisting she’s so loyal and committed to Michael that a ring isn’t necessary. However, it seems this season of RHOC that Vicki Gunvalson’s boyfriend Michael Smith could turn into her fiancé, after she revealed he’s “had a ring for a year.” Watch this space!

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