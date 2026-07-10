Ranked: Here are all the surprising ages of the Real Housewives of Orange County cast

I’m convinced the cast of Real Housewives of Orange County have either found the fountain of youth, or a lot more likely, they’ve had some serious work done over the years. Still, the ages of the Real Housewives of Orange County cast might surprise you, so here they are in full ranked from youngest to eldest.

1. Gina Kirschenheiter – 42

Out of all the ages of the Real Housewives of Orange County cast, Gina is the youngest but only by one year.

2. Carmella Garcia – 43

Carmella is a newbie to RHOC, but as a realtor for The Oppenheim Group and a former Playboy, I have a feeling she’s going to fit right in.

3. Jennifer Pedranti – 48

Jennifer’s building a future with fiancé Ryan Boyajian while raising a house full of teens. This season she steps into peacemaker mode, working to mend fences between Tamra and the rest of the group.

4. Emily Simpson – 50

Emily’s storyline this season includes marital turmoil with her husband, Shane Simpson, alongside a growing rift with Heather, who’s said Emily thinks she’s “obsessed” with her.

5. Heather Dubrow – 57

A longtime fixture of the franchise, Heather’s storylines this season lean into family, navigating a complicated relationship with her mother, Carole Kent, alongside newer tension brewing with castmate Emily Simpson.

6. Tamra Judge – 58

Tamra’s now the longest-running cast member in RHOC history, heading into her 16th season. She’s been candid about Season 19 being a rough chapter personally, but says she’s in a much better place heading into Season 20.

7. Shannon Storms Beador – 62

Shannon’s currently living the single life in Corona Del Mar and is on the hunt for a new life partner this season, all while working to get her finances in order for the future, with a little financial-literacy guidance from Vicki along the way.

8. Vicki Gunvalson – 64

The OG of Real Housewives of Orange County herself is back, and out of all the ages of the other cast members, Vicki is actually the oldest! There is a 21 year age gap between herself and Gina, and we get to meet her boyfriend Michael Smith this season.

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