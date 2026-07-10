Here’s everything you need to know about Gina Kirschenheiter’s fiancé Travis Mullen on RHOC

Travis Mullen is currently the fiancé of Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter, but who actually is he?

Travis and Gina first met in 2019 after being introduced through a mutual friend, communicating over the phone for weeks before they actually met in person. Gina admitted at the time that she was already in love with him before she’d even met him. After dating for six years, Travis finally popped the question on New Year’s Eve during a family ski trip to Big Bear Lake.

The two also work together as real estate agents and run a very successful business called The Gated Group. The two also share six kids between them with Gina having her daughter Sienna and sons Nicholas and Luca from her previous marriage to ex-husband Matt Kirschenheiter, and Travis’s daughter Presley and sons Bennett and Joseph from his own previous marriage.

And Travis’ previous marriage has caused some issues, as he’s been in a lengthy custody battle with his ex-wife, Meghan Mullen, accusing her at various points of missing court-ordered drug tests and failing to provide basic care for their children.

In May 2026, an Orange County judge ultimately awarded him primary physical and legal custody of all three kids, while Meghan was granted visitation and ordered to submit to ongoing drug and alcohol testing. Gina has spoken about how much the drawn-out legal fight has weighed on their blended family, telling Us Weekly it’s been “awful” and has hurt the kids.

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