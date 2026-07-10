She’s one of the richest, so heres how Vicki Gunvalson from RHOC made her millions

Vicki Gunvalson has made her big return on the new RHOC season, so here’s an update on how she got so rich.

Back in 2006, Vicki made her debut on RHOC as one of the OG housewives. She was on and off in the series for multiple seasons, but now she’s making her return. When we first met Vicki, she was married to longtime partner Donn Gunvalson, her second husband, who she had been with for 20 years before their divorce in 2014.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson)

After that relationship, she dated the infamous Brooks Ayers and Steve Lodge. Now, she’s with Michael Smith, who is expected to be a big part of the RHOC supporting cast as her current boyfriend, but Vicki has confirmed she doesn’t know if she ever wants to get married again.

Vicki has been the CEO of her own insurance company since 1991

Despite her title as Housewife on the series, Vicki is anything but. She founded Coto Insurance & Financial Services 25 years ago after getting her insurance license, and has built a large client base across decades. This made her wealthy even before the RHOC pay came in, which is rumoured to earn her hundreds of thousands of dollars per season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson)

On top of this, Vicki is also a property seller. She’s bought and sold several luxurious properties in Orange County, which adds another healthy source of income to her expansive wealth. Overall, her net worth is estimated to be around $7 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This makes her the third richest housewife from the current season, right behind Heather Dubrow and Shannon Storms Beador.

It hasn’t been made public exactly how much Vicki is getting paid for the new season of RHOC, but at her highest paid, she was reported to be getting around $1 million per season. No wonder she’s coming back!

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