They’ve been engaged for years, so who Is Jennifer Pedranti’s fiancé Ryan Boyajian on RHOC?

Ryan Boyajian is currently the fiancé of RHOC star Jennifer Pedranti, but who actually is he? Well, he’s no stranger to controversy himself, so let’s find out more about him.

The yoga studio owner first began dating Ryan in September 2020, while she was still legally married to her ex-husband, William Pedranti. While speaking with The Daily Dish in October 2023, Ryan shared more about how the two first met at CUT Fitness.

He explained: “Jenn and I, in the first maybe six months of me being at the gym, it went from ‘I don’t know her’ to ‘Hello,’ ‘Good morning,’ ‘Goodbye,’ to then we started to communicate.”

He first made his appearance on the screen back in 2021, joining Season 17 of RHOC as Jennifer’s then-boyfriend, and he’s clashed with the cast almost from day one, most notably with Tamra Judge, over rumours she’d heard about him at her former business, CUT Fitness. Despite the on-camera drama, the pair pushed forward, and Ryan popped the question during the couple’s annual family trip to the Bahamas in April 2024.

Ryan has spent over two decades working in real estate mortgage finance, moving into real estate development over the last several years. Jennifer has joked on the show that these days he mostly “sits around and plays in the sunshine,” living what she calls the dream life.

But he’s certainly had his fair share of controversy too. Ryan was named in a news report tied to his close friend, described as a bookie, over an alleged $17 million gambling and theft scheme, a story that broke publicly during Season 18 and rocked the couple’s world, in Ryan’s own words.

Addressing it on Watch What Happens Live, he explained that the situation belonged to his friend’s family, not his own, and that he was proud of his friend for taking ownership of it. Jennifer has stood firmly by his side throughout, telling Housewives Nightcap she wanted to share her side of the story rather than let the reports speak for her.

Away from the cameras, Ryan is a dad of two, sons Cole and Tyler, and Jennifer shares five children of her own with ex-husband William Pedranti, daughter Everleigh and sons Dominic, Dawson, Grayson, and Harrison. The couple remain engaged, though they’ve held off setting a wedding date, with Jennifer explaining she wants her son Dawson present after he heads off to Marine Corps boot camp.

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