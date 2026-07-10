Meet Heather Dubrow from RHOC, whose net worth is higher than the other housewives combined

A new season of RHOC is on, and Heather Dubrow is back and better than ever, so here’s a reintroduction, including her massive net worth.

Heather was first introduced to RHOC audiences back in 2012. She’s married to ultra-rich celebrity plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow, who is a reality TV star in his own right. He’s been on Botched with Paul Nassif since 2014, which has had eight seasons. Terry and Heather have four kids together, twins Max and Nick, Kat and Ace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Dubrow (@heatherdubrow)

Although she’s a multimillionaire now, 57-year-old Heather had a fairly normal upbringing in a suburban neighbourhood in Chappaqua, New York. She studied Fine Art at Syracuse University before getting her breakout in television through her role as Lydia DeLucca on the ’90s show That’s Life. She met Terry in 1996 through a blind date, and the pair got married three years later.

Here’s Heather’s huge net worth, and how she got so rich

As of 2026, Heather’s net worth is estimated at a shocking $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This puts her wealth leagues above that of the other rich housewives, largely due to her husband’s incredibly profitable career.

Outside of Terry’s plastic surgery work, they make their riches through real estate investments. Their most iconic house, the Newport Coast mansion that was featured heavily on RHOC, sold in 2022 for $55 million. They also have a penthouse in LA and another home in Beverly Hills.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Dubrow (@heatherdubrow)

And let’s not forget all her other very Housewife-coded business ventures, from podcasts and books to her beauty and skincare brand – which she co-founded with her plastic surgeon husband. How ironic.

We don’t know how much Heather gets for being on RHOC, but most long-term housewives get paid on the higher end of six figures, up to even a million dollars for just one season. As she’s been in nine seasons, it’s safe to assume she’s gotten a generous salary from the series.

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