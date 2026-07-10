He’s had knockout fights in the UFC, so who is Big Brother’s MMA fighter Kamuela Kamu Kirk?

Big Brother 28 will see MMA fighter Kamuela Kamu Kirk get out of the ring and into the competitive house. Obviously, he’s got a streak for wanting to win, because he’s already had five knockout fights during his time as an UFC fighter, and is known as The Jawaiian.

Who is Big Brother’s Kamuela Kamu Kirk?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamuela “The Jawaiian” Kirk (@thejawaiian)

Kamuela Kamu Kirk is a lightweight MMA fighter for the UFC and trains at a gym called Siege MMA. He was born in Hawaii, and when he’s not busy fighting in the ring, he’s usually at church. Kamuela lives in Phoenix, Arizona, but has travelled to Dubai and California.

At one point, he seemed pretty comfortable feeding a literal tiger in Dubai! He’s 32 years old, is really close to his sister and brother, and loves a thrill or two. Kamuela is clearly a huge adrenaline junkie, because he not only fights, but also went skydiving!

Inside his successful MMA fighting career

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamuela “The Jawaiian” Kirk (@thejawaiian)

Kamuela competes in the lightweight division and has had five knockout fights. He’s also had six wins by submission and nine first-round finishes. His last fight was back in November 2024, so it’s been a few years, but last teased “fight news coming soon” in March 2025.

In 2017, he had to have reconstructive surgery, but came back stronger. He wrote: “After dealing with knee pain and discomfort over the last few months, I found out I had a torn ACL that required reconstruction surgery. Doctor says recovery time is about nine months.”

His last fight was for UFC 290 in a loss to Esteban Ribovics, and has fought for Legacy Fighting Alliance as well. He was also in Dana White’s Contender Series. Overall, his professional MMA record is 11 wins, seven losses and zero draws. He’s a favourite to win.

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