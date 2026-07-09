Omg, does this video prove that Bunnie XO and Dylan Wolf’s kiss was all a PR stunt?

Dylan Wolf just posted a TikTok video addressing his kiss with Bunnie XO, Jelly Roll’s ex-wife, and we’re confused. Does this video prove that Bunnie XO and Dylan Wolf’s kiss in Nashville was all a PR stunt?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bunnie Xo. (@xomgitsbunnie)

After ending her marriage with Jelly Roll, the famous country music star, Bunnie XO, was spotted making out with Calabasas Confidential star, Dylan Wolf. The kiss happened on July 4 at Jelly Roll’s Goodnight Nashville bar, according to footage from TMZ. This wasn’t the only moment they shared together.

The following night, they were reportedly “laughing and getting all close and cuddly” at another venue, according to TMZ. She then deleted her podcast episode talking about her split from the country music star and replied to a fan saying: “I’ll talk about this week on ATC,” her ask, talk, confess series.

Dylan just posted a TikTok that has the internet in a frenzy. He posted a 30-second video captioned “Story time about Bunnie XO in Nashville.”

“Wanna come on here on a little bit of a serious note and address everything that’s been going on recently,” he starts. “There’s been quite a bit of speculation and a few headlines that have surfaced the last couple of days. Specifically Fourth of July weekend in Nashville when I was out spotted with Bunnie.”

Dylan then goes on, saying he wants to address the elephant in the room. Which is: “Dylan where did you get that hat?” Sorry, what?! He’s just been spotting making out with Bunnie XO, who’s going through a very public divorce and is 20 years older than him, and he’s talking about his hat? What is going on?

“I’m super glad you guys have asked because it’s my brand,” he said. Dylan then says to click the link in his bio to buy his merch and to watch out for Bunnie’s podcast that drops on Thursday. Oh, so was this all a PR stunt?

The signs are all there. A public spotting and even more public makeout with a woman who’s been in the headlines recently for divorcing her super famous husband.

He also posted a TikTok with the caption: “preparing for my Netflix documentary because of one weekend in Nashville.” Weird. This all seems a bit performative. If they were really trying to keep this under wraps he definitely wouldn’t be making funny, rage-baiting TikTok’s about it.

Bunnie and Dylan’s relationship status or lack of relationship hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it’s seriously looking like this was all for attention.

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