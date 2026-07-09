You’ll never guess which iconic former BB houseguest is returning for season 28 of Big Brother

Former Big Brother houseguest Angela Murray from season 26 is returning for this summer’s Big Brother season 28.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angela Murray | Utah Realtor (@angelamurray_utah_realtor)

Sources have told Men’s Journal that the Angela will be joining houseguests this summer, despite not being in the official unveiling on YouTube a few days ago. She is supposed to be announced in the premiere episode on Thursday night.

If you haven’t watched season 26 of Big Brother, you know that Angela was one of the seasons most polarising contestants. She ultimately finished in sixth place, falling short of the $750,000 prize. She became the seasons first Head of Household, and established herself as a game changer.

Angela survived being on the nomination block seven times and was saved by the Power of Veto three separate times by her fellow houseguests. Iconic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angela Murray | Utah Realtor (@angelamurray_utah_realtor)

Besides her unusual ability to avoid being voted out of the house, she was known for her intense arguments with other houseguests. Her behaviour is what fans remember most about Angela, and she was easily the season’s most controversial player. Her most famous rivalry was with Matt Harderman, where she had an explosive confrontation with him. In a heated explosion, Angela called Matt “crazy eyes” and was dramatically clapping down the house stairs after accusing him of verbally threatening her in a private conversation.

That wasn’t her only reality TV appearance. Angela, along with her daughter Lexi, joined The Amazing Race season 38. They didn’t end up lasting for very long, as the mother-daughter duo were the second group to be eliminated.

Two years later, Angela has found herself back in the Big Brother house. Will she still be the same volatile player from season 26 and put a target on her back? Or will she go with a new gameplay strategy and try to make a new persona for season 28?

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