Daughter of RHOC star is now homeless and missing fingers and teeth amid addiction issues

The daughter of The Real Housewives of Orange County former cast member Lynne Curtin has been found homeless and struggling with addiction, according to an interview she did on the street recently.

Alexa, who is the youngest daughter of Lynne’s, was found at a petrol station in California, where she was seen to be missing teeth and fingers after getting involved in a car accident.

She was interviewed by the YouTube channel, The LA to You, where she explained how she became homeless, as well as where she currently stands with her family.

According to The Daily Mail she explained: “A lot of bad things have happened to me since I moved out here. It’s not really a safe place.

“I’m probably gonna move back to Orange County eventually, I hope I make it there.”

She explained how she started struggling after she became addicted to drugs, saying: “I was doing heroin and then I met some people. They introduced me to fentanyl, so I started doing fentanyl, and basically my life just kind of went downhill. I started smoking speed and s**t. Hanging out with the wrong people.”

However, Alexa added that her usage has decreased, saying: “I’m not using as much as I used to. I used to use a lot, now I use a lot less.”

Prior to becoming homeless, Alexa worked as a hostess and p*rn actress, recalling: “I actually worked a lot growing up. I was a hostess for a little bit and then I moved to LA, I did p*rn for like a year and then stopped doing p*rn, moved back to Orange County, got my boobs done, got my nose done.”

Alexa also claimed that her parents, Lynne and Frank Curtin, no longer financially support her, explaining: “I’m kinda cut off right now until maybe I get sober, and then they’re gonna supply me with money again, but right now they really don’t want anything to do with me.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.