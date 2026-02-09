Now that he’s a panelist, here’s what happened to Dex after his season on Single’s Inferno

Dex was the heart throb of Single’s Inferno and probably makes it into one of the most iconic stars in the show’s history. He’s now a recurring host and panellist, but if anything, he’s got the most rights to comment because he’s been through the experiment himself.

He was a participant in season two, arriving as a catfish, and developed a really close connection with Shin Seul-ki. He also arrived with a naval special warfare background that no other contestant had ever had before, and people were immediately drawn to him.

Dex is his nickname, but really, he goes by the actual government name, Kim Jin-young. Sadly, things didn’t work out for him, because his only connection, Seul-ki, decided to choose someone else called Choi Jong-woo in the final episode of season two.

It turns out that, despite her snubbing him, Dex and Seul-ki are besties. He said: “Seul-ki and I are close brothers and sisters. Now, it seems like we don’t see each other as man and woman. We have become ‘best friends’ who joke around and talk seriously.”

He was so popular that he’s been on the Single’s Inferno panel from season three onwards. Dex became incredibly successful, becoming a cast member on Zombieverse, as well as on horror-thriller Tarot: The Seven Chapter Story and the action thriller The Defects.

In 2023, he returned as a participant in the second season of Bloody Game, and was so good he won the Rookie Male Entertainer Award at the 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards. And he’s tried flirting with another Single’s Inferno season four star, which didn’t go anywhere.

In January 2025, Ji-yeon responded to the fact Dex liked her during the show, saying, “Thank you for liking me. I’m waiting here.” But as for his career, he’s flying, as the sole host for the YouTube show Dex’s Fridge Interview by Channel 117.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.