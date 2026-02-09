James reveals his plans to propose to Shelley soon after Love on the Spectrum

James and Shelley are genuinely one of the best couples to come out of Love on the Spectrum, and he’s revealed his plans to propose to her soon.

During a recent live, one viewer asked whether he and Shelley were married yet, saying, “no, we’re not married, but we’re talking about it. You don’t mind me saying that, do you Shelley?”

She then laughed, with James telling her how much he “loves” the sound of her laughter. Can these two get any cuter?!

James previously revealed how he and Shelley actually met in an interview with People, alongside confessing that she’s definitely “the one” for him, as well as their plans for the future.

James admitted: “I have finally found who I think is the one. She’s so wonderful, so amazing.

“I can’t say enough just how great she is, and I’m absolutely certain that this time around it’s true love, that I found the one. As the old saying goes third time’s the charm.”

James admitted that whilst he thinks Shelley is very “physically attractive”, there’s also “so much more” to her than what first meets the eye.

He added: “She has such a wonderful personality. She and I have so much in common. We complement each other. She and I inspire each other to be better. I believe that we bring out the best in each other.”

James confessed that he and Shelley met online, with her actually making the first move in their relationship.

He recalled: “She reached out to me online because she actually had seen me. She’d watched the show before, so I’m very glad that she did it. She reached out to me and we’d been communicating.”

James emotionally confessed that prior to meeting Shelley, the Love on the Spectrum star began to feel completely “discouraged” about finding love.

He admitted: “Sometimes the women would just abruptly stop responding without any explanation. Other times it turned out that there just wasn’t enough there for a good match or et cetera. I definitely was feeling very discouraged, but I didn’t give up. I just had to keep at it.

“That’s it what took, repetition, effort. I finally found Shelley. I’m so glad that she and I found each other.”

Shelley also exclusively told Reality Shrine that she and James are looking to move in together after Love on the Spectrum.

She revealed: “James and I, we’re amazing. He’s a wonderful person. He’s so caring and he’s totally changed in a year. We did have some problems in the beginning, but all of those are going now and he’s absolutely amazing.”

“We’re looking for a house at the moment in and around the greater Boston area and hopefully we’ll be moving in together quite soon.

“We’re just hoping to move in and see how that goes and live together. We must have had a look at about 20 houses,” Shelley added.

