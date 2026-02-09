It turns out Single’s Inferno’s Choi Mina Sue actually comes from an insanely wealthy family?!

From her current behaviour on Single’s Inferno to resurfaced controversies, there’s no doubt that for good or bad, Choi Mina Sue is one of the standout cast members from this season.

However, whilst some of the previous Single’s Inferno cast members have been well known as coming from wealthy families, it seems like Choi Mina Sue could also be secretly rich?! So, let’s have a look at all the evidence.

Luxury review YouTube channel under the name of CocoChoi posted a video in 2024, in which she introduced viewers to her four other sisters. The channel focused on all things mega luxurious such as Fendi, Gucci and everything in between.

She also travelled around Europe and would post huge luxury hauls in the thousands of dollars.

However, it turns out that Choi Mina Sue’s mother is one of the sisters, with her explaining that she was almost entirely anonymous until Choi Mina Sue won Miss Earth.

Sadly CocoChoi passed away from cancer in 2023, with her account still active but the only uploads have featured her sisters.

Then on Single’s Inferno itself Choi Mina Sue has been wearing some truly eyewatering expensive jewellery pieces.

The necklace that she first wore when she appeared on the show is actually worth an absolutely whopping ₩20.0 million KRW, around $13.6k.

She’s also been seen wearing diamond bracelets on the show that are reportedly valued at ₩57.0 million KRW, around $38.7k and ₩61.0 million KRW, about $41.5k.

According to estimates the total value of all the different jewellery that Choi Mina Sue has worn on Single’s Inferno could exceed an insane ₩330 million KRW, around $224,000. So it really does look like she or her family has some serious money in the bank.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.