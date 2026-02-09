Here’s a huge piece of evidence that Joo-young and Jae-jin are Single’s Inferno endgame

Joo-young and Jae-jin are the unlikely couple to actually have won our hearts on Single’s Inferno, and there’s a huge rumour that could mean they’re endgame. One viewer claims she spotted him watching her performing on the Talchum show that he regularly hosts.

Two accounts going by the names of Choiker and Hyunker have claimed that Joo-young and Jae-jin are endgame in the show. Hyunker claimed: “They are still dating after the show ended.” And people think it’s actually them behind the accounts, but it’s unconfirmed.

Someone said: “Apparently, a Korean citizen spotted Jooyoung on Jaejin’s performance in Talchum Show, and also said she has photos as confirmation. My delulu mind is hoping this is true and they are really together after the show knowing the history of Single’s Inferno.”

Jae-jin announced he’ll be professionally dancing in the Talchum Show in January, and people are now saying she was spotted in the audience watching him. There’s only one episode to come out of this season, and they seem closer than ever ahead of the finale.

They added: “They are the only couple I can really feel their genuineness to each-other and are on the same wavelength.” And this all comes after Jae-jin told Joo-young on the show: “You are too precious and I don’t want you to feel any pain because of me.”

Obviously, none of this is unconfirmed and isn’t allowed to be revealed until all the episodes of season five are out, and this is purely speculation. And the general consensus on social media is that they are the endgame couple who seem to genuinely like each other.

One person claimed: “Those two might have joined the show for clout but didn’t expect they gonna fall for each other.” Another said: “They seem to be genuinely interested in each other. They’re the one couple where I’d be surprised if they didn’t meet up at all after.”

