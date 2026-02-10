Erm, Below Deck Down Under newbie stew Mike Durrant has two filthy OnlyFans accounts

Quite literally everything is out

The new season of Below Deck Down Under is well and truly underway, and with it is newbie stew Mike Durrant, so let’s meet him!

Mike is an event planner who was born and raised in Newcastle but since moved to Mallorca before joining the cast of Below Deck Down Under.

According to The Daily Mail, Mike actually used to be a professional make stripper, something the RHOSLC ladies might find entertaining…

He used to be one of the Dreamboys, which are a group of touring strippers, with them being described on their website as “the original UK male striptease company performing for over 30 years.”

He already has five years of experience in yachting, and he’s no stranger to reality shows as he’s previously appeared in two others.

Prior to Below Deck Down Under, Mike Durrant briefly appeared in one episode of the RHOSLC when the ladies visited the yacht.

But he also appeared in a completely nude dating show, aptly called Dating Naked, where as you might have guessed he was dressed head to toe in stark nothing.

Despite a whopping $50k cash prize up for grabs, Mike narrowly missed out on winning the show after he had his head turned by another girl. As a result the girl he’d initially had a connection with coupled up with someone else and went on to win the whole show.

On the dating show, Mike was described as being a “party playboy and a serial dater” and someone who “believes traditional dating doesn’t work.”

And like so many other reality stars, Mike does indeed have not just one but two OnlyFans accounts.

The first one he has is entirely free, with Mike writing: ” Here, you can access my exclusive content, talk with me directly (I reply personally) and follow my journey.

“I wanted to make this completely free for those who were intrigued on getting to know me more & see what your were missing out on.”

He also has a paid OnlyFans account, where Mike charges $9 per month for, in his own words, “full frontal” and “filthy” content.

As he states in his bio: “I used to take my clothes off on national TV and after popular demand, I’ve decided to show even more of myself on here!

Get to see EVERYTHING that wasn’t shown on television! We don’t mess about in here — real authentic filth.

“Expect filthy posts, REAL interactions (I manage this page personally). Follow my journey as I push my limits to turn into YOUR ultimate fantasy.

“EXPLICIT full frontals, outrageous arse shots and tons of videos are included on the main feed.”

Crikey! He’s currently posted over 250 photos and 140 videos, so safe to say there’s plenty to see!

