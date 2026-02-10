So, how much culinary experience did Alesia Harris really have before Below Deck Down Under?

Alesia Harris is back again for Below Deck Down Under, although honestly I think Chef Ben would have preferred if she hadn’t returned.

During the very first episode of Below Deck Down Under, Ben called Alesia out after she somehow forgot to put any sugar in the cheesecake, which mind you only has a handful of ingredients to begin with.

So, did Alesia Harris actually have any experience before Below Deck Down Under? Let’s find out!

Well, the short answer is nope. Alesia never went to culinary school and didn’t have any prior experience in restaurants or anything similar before joining the crew, meaning she was very literally learning as she went.

It turns out that Alesia actually grew up in a nudist colony of all places, explaining a bit more background on the show.

She said: “I first got into yachting as a deck stew/crew chef. I love food. I love the smell, I love the color, but I feel like I’m starting from green.

“To be honest, I’m gonna wing it, but that’s my lifestyle. I didn’t even know where the Seychelles was. I’ve been telling everyone it’s near Jamaica.”

Alesia also has an identical twin called Lydia, and genuinely they look like the same person. It’s truly uncanny.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.