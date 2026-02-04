Ranked: The most obscenely rich Single’s Inferno cast members of all time

This is another level of wealth entirely

There have been some insanely wealthy Single’s Inferno cast members throughout the years, so let’s have a look at who’s the richest of all time.

7. Moon Se-hoon – $400k

Moon Se-hoon from season one of Single’s Inferno works as an entrepreneur who is currently worth around $400k.

6. Kang So-yeon – $500k

Next up is another season one star, Kang So-yeon, who is a fitness entrepreneur and CEO who owns two businesses. She owns HitFit Boxing in Seoul with her sister alongside being the CEO of GoodRound, a sports apparel brand.

5. Yoon Ha Jung – $680k

Yoon Ha Jung is the fifth richest Single’s Inferno cast members, with her net worth being so high as a result of lucrative brand deals and sponsorships after the show.

4. Lee Nadine – $700k

Season two Single’s Inferno star Lee Nadine has her huge net worth after a successful career modeling alongside her YouTube channel and creating content online.

3. Song Ji-a aka FreeZia – $880k

Clearly there’s something about season one cast members being successful, as Song Ji-a has an estimated net worth of $880k as a result of all their brand deals.

2. Lee Gwan Hee – $1 million

Lee Gwan Hee is our first millionaire on the list, and the first cast member from the new season of the show thanks to his very successful basketball career

1. Shin Seul Ki – $100 million

Shin Seul Ki is the richest cast member out of everyone who’s ever appeared on Single’s Inferno. She’s from one of the richest families in the whole of South Korea. Her father owns a 20 story building in the Sinsadong district of Seoul and works as one of the top plastic surgeons in the nation.

Shin was a prolific piano player when she was younger and started playing age 10, quickly earning her own money through winning competitions, and is currently worth over $100 million.

