Summer House’s Amanda Batula just revealed when she and Kyle Cooke stopped living together

After a heck of a lot of ‘he said, she said’ rumours and multiple layers of confusion, Amanda Batula has finally opened up about what’s going down between her and her ex, Kyle Cooke.

The two have been Summer House stars for years, and as with many reality TV couples, they went through a lot of ups and downs, all likely made much harder by being in the spotlight.

Kyle and Amanda began dating in 2016, got engaged two years later and then married in September 2021. People have been invested in their relationship for about a decade, so seeing it break down is kinda a big deal.

Amanda opened up on Watch What Happens Live

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Amanda opened up about her situation with Kyle.

She said that the two have been living separately since October or November 2025, adding: “Just before BravoCon…”

Andy went on to ask if there was “one final straw” that resulted in Amanda and Kyle’s break-up. She revealed: “No, absolutely not.”

Moving on to another quick-fire question, Andy asked if she got a prenup. Amanda explained: “No, do I regret it? Yes.”

“Everybody needs a prenup… we’re gonna be fine, but still… it could’ve not been fine.”

Dishing on how their relationship is now, Amanda said everything is “great.” She added: “There’s a lot of love still there,” and that they speak “multiple times a week.”

The Bravo star also admitted to skinny dipping with a co-star

While on WWHL, Amanda also said she thinks that she might be the first to get out there and start dating.

And, during the Summer House season 10 premiere, she admitted to skinny dipping with a new co-star.

Per Us Weekly, newcomer to the show, Ben Waddell, explained that he and Amanda met at a wedding in Italy last year.

The two revealed that they “stayed up” and “had a good time” when they first met.

In a confessional, Amanda went on to add: “Ben and I met at my best friend’s wedding in Italy while we were skinny-dipping.”

She explained: “We ended up, me, the bride and Ben skinny-dipping in the pool while Kyle was blasting a speaker walking around the outside of the pool… We really got to know each at that point, fully nude.”

