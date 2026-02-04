All the confirmed heights of the Single’s Inferno cast, from Kim Min-gee to Kim Go-Eun

The Single’s Inferno cast are all bringing a range of heights and sporting abilities. For starters, there’s a track and field athlete, Kim Min-gee, while Lim Su-been was pretty adamant he was looking for a tall girl, especially because he towers over most of his co-stars.

Kim Min-gee

As a track and field athlete, Kim Min-gee comes in at a tall 5ft 8in. That makes her the same height as Choi Mina Sue, but does explain one reason she’s so good at her job, having won multiple 400m sprints during her successful athletic career.

Kim Go-eun

Kim is 5ft 6in, making her the shortest of the confirmed heights on Single’s Inferno season five. She is the only cast member who has revealed her height on the show, and is a former Top 3 Miss Korea 2022 contestant. She also used to work for cabin crew!

Choi Mina Sue

As Miss World 2022, Choi Mina Sue walked into Single’s Inferno in a yellow dress, bringing with her a height of 5ft 8in. She was actually born in Sydney, and made history as the first Korean to ever win the beauty pageant title.

Song Seung-il

Song Seung-il doesn’t quite reach 6ft, as he’s 5ft 10in. I’m pretty sure that hair gives him some extra height, to be honest, but he’s a couple of feet taller than his love interest, Mina Sue, and four foot taller than his other match, Kim Min-gee.

Lee Ha-eun

Lee Ha-eun is the same height as co-star Kim Min-gee, at 5ft 6in. As she explains on the show, she worked as a hip-hop dancer and later as a beauty industry model, promoting skincare and beauty products, and was in major K-pop group HOWZ.

