There are some major clues about whether Nick takes the $1 million in Beast Games

In season two episode seven of Beast Games, Nick gets given a whopping $1 million, and is left with the decision of whether to take the entirety of the money for himself, or split it between the remaining 10 other players.

The episode of course leaves on a cliffhanger, but it turns out there are some clues that could reveal whether Nick decided to take the whole $1 million, or split it between the rest of the team. So, let’s get into it!

The first clue is actually in the name of the next episode, which is called Would You Steal $1,000,000? A lot of people online think that this is the editors deliberately being misleading and making the viewers think he’s going to take the $1 million, when it seems unlikely that he would based off his behaviour in the show so far.

Whilst we see Nick reply “yeah” to Jimmy when he asks if he’s going to take the $1 million at the end of Beast Games episode seven, we also all know that the power of reality TV editing means that could have been for an entirely different part of the conversation, and could very well be a red herring to throw us all off.

Someone else pointed out that Nick is still actively making content about the show with Jack, Auguste and Tyler, meaning that they must still be on good terms now.

It could be that Nick takes $250k instead of just $100k and gives some to his closest allies on the show, but again the fact they’re still all so close does seem to hint that he won’t take all the money for himself.

He’s also still following everyone from the final 10, and they’re following him so whatever he ends up deciding there doesn’t seem to be too much bad blood.

So, whilst we’ll have to wait until next week to find out what Nick does, my bet would be on him not taking all of the $1 million, and potentially just giving himself a larger cut then splitting the rest between those his trusts the most from the remaining players.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.