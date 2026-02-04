Dog the Bounty Hunter’s grandson was killed by his own dad, and now he’s been arrested

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman rose to mainstream fame in 2004, when his A&E reality series turned him into one of the most recognisable figures of early-2000s television.

For years, his career and personal life have unfolded in the public eye.

Now, his name is back in headlines for a far more devastating reason. A fatal shooting involving Chapman’s stepfamily, which claimed the life of Dog’s 13-year-old step-grandson, Anthony Zecca, last summer, has taken a significant legal turn.

After months of investigation, new developments in the case have resulted in a major criminal arrest of Anthony Zecca’s father, Gregory Zecca.

Duane Chapman issued a statement last summer

After Anthony Zecca’s death in July 2025, Duane Chapman and his wife Francie released a short statement addressing the tragedy.

They described the incident as an “incomprehensible, tragic accident” and asked for prayers and privacy as the family grieved.

At the time, authorities said the shooting in Naples, Florida, was under investigation and confirmed that no arrests had been made.

The statement focused entirely on loss and faith, reflecting a moment when the case was still unresolved.

TMZ reported in July 2025 that Gregory was placed on a psychiatric hold following the death of his son.

A rep for the family told TMZ that Greg had been put on a 5150 psychiatric hold because he was so devastated by the loss of his only son. The rep clarified: “Greg is stricken by grief and not because he feels guilty of a crime in relation to the shooting.” At the time, there were concerns Gregory might try to take his own life.

What happened to Dog’s step-grandson, Anthony?

Dog’s step-grandson, Anthony Zecca, died on July 19, 2025, in Naples, Florida, in what authorities have described as a preventable situation involving a firearm and alleged substance use.

Anthony’s dad is Gregory Zecca. Gregory is the son of Dog’s wife, Francie Chapman (née Frane). Francie and Dog married in 2021 after bonding through grief, and Gregory became part of Dog’s wider blended-family world.

At the time, early reporting said police were investigating, and no arrest had been made immediately.

Gregory Zecca is now facing a possible life sentence

On February 3, 2026, Gregory Zecca was arrested after investigators obtained a warrant.

According to TMZ, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office charged him with aggravated manslaughter of a child with a firearm and using a firearm while under the influence.

Investigators allege Gregory had been drinking for hours and that marijuana had also been used before the incident occurred, while he and Anthony were watching a UFC fight at a friend’s house.

Per TMZ’s exclusive, authorities say he handled the gun in Anthony’s presence: “…the magazine was reinserted and a round chambered, and Gregory discharged a single shot, fatally striking the child.”

“This case underscores that devastating tragedy that can result from mixing firearms, alcohol and drugs. Our hearts are with everyone affected by this loss,” said Sheriff Rambosk.

Sheriff Kevin Rambosk also said in a statement: “This was a heartbreaking and preventable tragedy. Our detectives conducted an exhaustive and thorough investigation, examining every element of what happened through witness statements, forensic testing, subpoenas, search warrants, and more. I commend their hard work and professionalism in uncovering the facts in an incredibly difficult case.”

Dog’s attorney, Joseph Lesniak, told TMZ: “This remains a devastating family tragedy. We believe Greg loved his son deeply, and that this was a tragic accident — one that has left many lives permanently changed, especially Anthony’s, and Greg’s.”

An aggravated manslaughter charge carries a potential penalty of life in prison, which is what Gregory is reportedly now facing.

