Beast Games drama explodes as Jeffree Star slams Jim as a ‘b*tch’ amid relationship rumours

'Tell him to keep my name out of his mouth'

Well, the drama between Beast Games player Jim and his rumoured ex Jeffree Star has officially exploded, as Jeffree has now publicly called him out for being “a b*tch.”

Jeffree tweeted: “Hey @MrBeast come get your bitch Jim and tell him to keep my name out of his mouth please, thanks! – Management.”

The pair have been going back and forth with each other over socials, with Jim denying that he ever dated Jeffree. He wrote: “I never dated Jeffree Star. We used to be friends and make TikTok’s together, but after a while I started to feel like he wanted to be more than just friends with me.

“So I told him I felt like we weren’t on the same page, and we haven’t spoken since. Stop jumping to conclusions.”

However, following Jim’s denial, Jeffree Star has responded and claimed they slept together “more than 25 times” by writing: “So sleeping together over 25 times is what friends do? I’m bored.”

Jeffree Star then continued to fuel speculation Jim is in a “fake relationship” with Monika from Beast Games and said: “Have fun. I wish you all the best. Hopefully one day you’ll be able to be yourself.”

Jim then clapped back, responding: “There’s more important things in life than money. No matter what, you have to stay true to yourself and who you want to be. Everyone must learn this lesson at some point. Integrity is everything.”

The evidence that the pair could have been in a relationship is all over social media, as Jim appeared on Jeffree’s TikTok Lives in the past, and in the odd video.

They allegedly dated over a year ago, towards the end of 2024, and apparently ended up having a huge fall-out which led to them no longer making videos.

Jim previously revealed in a video: “Three months into making a social media account, I met this person, and I feel like I’ve been thrown into the fire. I didn’t mean to play with anyone’s feelings or to seem like a clout chaser. All I did was have fun. That’s all it was for me, and it was fun.”

He continued to say he “couldn’t see a relationship” and “didn’t know what he was supposed to do,” before saying: “I don’t expect anyone to understand my sexuality. I’ve just been trying to navigate this the best I could. I tried to be his friend, but I don’t think he wants to be.”

Reality Shrine has reached out to Jim for comment.

