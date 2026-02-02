Jeffree Star claps back at Jim from Beast Games after he denied they were ever together

There’s been drama, and it mainly points to Jeffree Star and Jim Bent from Beast Games being in an alleged relationship. Several years ago, there were rumours that the two were in a relationship, and after Jim denied anything romantic happened, Jeffree clapped back.

Basically, Jim wrote on X: “I never dated Jeffree Star. We used to be friends and make tiktoks together, but after a while I started to feel like he wanted to be more than just friends with me. So I told him I felt like we weren’t on the same page, and we haven’t spoken since.”

He then told people: “Stop jumping to conclusions.” However, following Jim’s denial, Jeffree Star has responded and claimed they slept together “more than 25 times” by writing: “So sleeping together over 25 times is what friends do? I’m bored.”

Jeffree Star then continued to fuel speculation Jim is in a “fake relationship” and said: “Have fun. I wish you all the best. Hopefully one day you’ll be able to be yourself.” Jim, on the other hand, is sticking to his guns and saying everyone is jumping to conclusions.

Following his admission he didn’t date Jeffree Star, Jim wrote: “There’s more important things in life than money. No matter what, you have to stay true to yourself and who you want to be. Everyone must learn this lesson at some point. Integrity is everything.”

The evidence is all over social media, as Jim appeared on Jeffree’s TikTok Lives in the past, and in the odd video. They allegedly dated over a year ago, towards the end of 2024, and apparently ended up having a huge fall-out which led to them no longer making videos.

Jim revealed on a Live, “Three months into making a social media account, I met this person, and I feel like I’ve been thrown into the fire. I didn’t mean to play with anyone’s feelings or to seem like a clout chaser. All I did was have fun. That’s all it was for me, and it was fun.”

He continued to say he “couldn’t see a relationship” and “didn’t know what he was supposed to do,” before saying: “I don’t expect anyone to understand my sexuality. I’ve just been trying to navigate this the best I could. I tried to be his friend, but I don’t think he wants to be.”

