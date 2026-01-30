Wait a minute, is Jim from Beast Games literally Jeffree Star’s ex-boyfriend?!

Jim from Beast Games has certainly had the spotlight on him, but that’s because he got married to another player called Monica. It’s distracted us from his famous past, and it all comes down to how was rumoured as YouTuber Jeffree Star’s ex-boyfriend.

The evidence is all over social media, as Jim appeared on Jeffree’s TikTok Lives in the past, and in the odd video. They allegedly dated over a year ago, towards the end of 2024, and apparently ended up having a huge fall-out which led to them no longer making videos.

Jim and Jeffree often posted videos together that would be captioned as “date night,” but then Jim allegedly said online once that he was friends with Jeffree until he caught feelings, and then Jim said he wasn’t into that, according to an online Reddit source.

Despite this, Jeffree would use hashtags like “#couple goals” on videos with Jim. However, Jim once posted a video saying he’s straight and then added the caption, “But what about Jeffree Star?” A VoiceOver was then heard saying: “Not too straight then, hunny.”

There’s been rumours that Jim and Monica are industry plants on Beast Games, even though it looks like they’re still together. Jim revealed on a Live, “Three months into making a social media account, I met this person, and I feel like I’ve been thrown into the fire.”

He added, “I didn’t mean to play with anyone’s feelings or to seem like a clout chaser. All I did was have fun. That’s all it was for me, and it was fun for them too. But we were making TikToks that were exciting and that we thought were funny. It’s not scripted.”

Jim continued to say he “couldn’t see a relationship” and “didn’t know what he was supposed to do,” before saying: “I don’t expect anyone to understand my sexuality. I’ve just been trying to navigate this the best I could. I tried to be his friend, but I don’t think he wants to be.”

