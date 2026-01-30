This photoshoot just revealed who’s still together after Single’s Inferno season five

Single’s Inferno season five has brought us a lot of drama, but also some really cute potential couples. A new photoshoot has just been unveiled, in which it’s pretty obvious who’s still together, such as Kim Min-gee and Song Seung-il, and some other duos.

ELLE released the photoshoot on January 29th, which shows Subeen and Hee-sun Park getting really cosy and smiling together. It looks like they’re definitely still a couple, because he won’t stop lovingly looking at her while holding onto her shoulders.

Choi Mina Sue seems to be pretty close to Seung-il in the show, while there appears to be sparks flying between Kim Jaejin and Lee Joo Young. Btu mostly, it’s Hee-sun and Subeen who people think are the endgame couple, particularly because of this photoshoot.

The season five cast done a load of press this week, which saw Kim Min-gee and Seung-il flirt more than ever. If they’re not flirting enough in the Elle Korea photoshoot, then they’ve done enough of it over at Eyes Mag, where she’s clearly staring at him lovingly.

We already know there’s not been a single success story over the four seasons of Single’s Inferno, but perhaps season five is ready to change that. One person noticed how, every year, Elle Korea releases a photoshoot with the main couple in the centre.

They wrote: “Min-gee and Go-eun looking good together. Main couple it’s Mary Sue and Seungil. Same was in season 3 photoshoot where Gwanhee and Hyeseon main couple were in the centre. So it’s means Min-gee will be free from shippers and it’s good for her.”

Either way, Hee-sun and Subeen appear to be the strongest couple in the photoshoot, as well as Min-gee and Seung-il. While they haven’t confirmed they’re still together, and won’t be allowed to until after the season ends, the chemistry is certainly looking promising.

