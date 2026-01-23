He’s used to getting what he wants, so let’s meet Song Seung il from Single’s Inferno

He really hit it off with Kim Min-ji

From the moment he stepped onto Single’s Inferno, Song Seung il felt different. Not louder, not flashier, just certain.

While others were still sizing up the competition, he moved like someone who already knew how this would play out.

There’s a quiet confidence to him that feels intentional, almost strategic, and it makes you want to lean in rather than look away. He isn’t here to impress everyone, and he doesn’t need to.

Song Seung il is super competitive

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 송승일 song seungil (@thdtmddlf)

Seung il basically introduces himself like, “Hi, I’m competitive,” and then immediately raises it to “this is a lifestyle” levels.

In his intro, he admits he hates losing, so much that when he does, he “can’t even sleep at night.”

That alone tells you a lot: he’s not just competitive in the cute “I like board games” way.

He’s the kind of person who puts in effort, expects results, and gets restless when things don’t go his way. On a dating show where games and rankings basically decide your fate, that mindset is either going to make him a powerhouse… or spiral him into an overthinking stress-ball.

And the gag? That intensity doesn’t come across as loud. He’s not doing the most. He’s just quietly giving “I already decided what I want,” which is honestly the most dangerous energy on the Netflix show.

What is Song Seung il’s job?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 송승일 song seungil (@thdtmddlf)

Okay, career girls, you’re going to like this: Seung il works in fashion marketing, and Koreaboo reports he’s involved with advertising and brand consultations at a fashion marketing company.

That totally tracks with his vibe on-screen. He’s polished, image-aware, and strategically charming when he wants to be.

He’s also been described as one of the younger male contestants at 25 years old, which makes his “I’m composed and I know myself” attitude feel even more intentional.

Basically, he gives corporate brain, pretty face and a competitive streak, which is a lethal combo in Paradise.

His dating style is “I don’t fall easily… but I do win”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 송승일 song seungil (@thdtmddlf)

Seung il straight-up says he’s “not the type to get easily hooked on someone,” but when he does want to date someone, he “usually ends up dating them.”

Translation: he’s not here to chase everyone, he’s here to choose, pursue, and secure. That’s why he reads as confident without being loud about it. And on Single’s Inferno, where people often waffle between options, a decisive person can feel weirdly magnetic.

The only question is whether that confidence stays cute when the show throws curveballs.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.