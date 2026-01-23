All the Love Is Blind cast members whose family have disowned them for going on the show

It's a lot more common than you might think

Despite it not always being the best decision for someone to appear on Love Is Blind, some cast members families get so upset over them going on the show that they get disowned altogether.

So, let’s have a look at the Love Is Blind cast members whose families have either disowned or heavily disapproved of them appearing on the show.

Kacie McIntosh

Love Is Blind villain Kacie didn’t just get backlash for her behaviour on the show from viewers, but from her family too.

Appearing on Alex Hall’s Pretty Dirty podcast, Kacie revealed that she grew up Mormon and after appearing on Love Is Blind her family have all disowned her.

She admitted her family is “done” with her and decided to “shun” her after she publicly talked about sex whilst in the pods.

Kacie explained that despite it being over two years since she filmed for the show, her family have decided to “burn all ships” with her, especially her Mum who doesn’t understand why she went on Love Is Blind.

Benaiah and Nicole

Love Is Blind UK cast members Benaiah and Nicole are still together today, but they revealed her family were very “cross” with her about being kept in the dark about their relationship.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Benaiah also admitted his parents “weren’t exactly on board” with his plans to go on the show, with Nicole echoing the same sentiments.

In fact, she hadn’t told them that the show could even lead to her getting married, and when a producer called her dad to tell him that Nicole was engaged he was absolutely shocked.

The pair also explained that some of their friendships were also affected by them having to keep their relationship from them for so long.

Benaiah said: “It hindered some relations. However, once they met Nicole, everyone said, ‘oh yeah, brilliant. Well done, you.’ Their upset was more about the process, I think, the fact that we couldn’t say anything.”

Mallory Zapata

Mallory’s sister flat out refused to appear in the show, telling Mallory she was making one of the biggest mistakes of her life.

She even refused to come to her wedding, and it caused a huge rift in their family. However, given that Sal said no at the altar, perhaps that was no bad thing.

