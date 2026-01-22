All the signs Kim Min-Ji and Song Seung-il are no longer together since Single’s Inferno

Kim Min-ji and Song Seung-il have bonded on Single’s Inferno, and even done a love photoshoot together on season five. It’s only been four episodes and people are already wondering whether they’re still together, so we’ve done a deep dive into how things are going.

Basically, Choi Mina Sue ended up picking Seung-il and trying to steal him from Min-gee, and that caused a lot of tension. Min-ji also went on a date with Sung-min, as she luckily got the most votes and as a result, secured two dates on her way to Paradise.

It’s obvious that Min-ji and Seung-il have a really close connection, and we’ve all noticed it. She already admitted he’s her top pick, and even whispered it into her ear, with loads of people noticing just how easy things are between them, and how Seung-il can be himself.

The only annoying thing is that Seung-il is keeping his options open. During their photoshoot though, the chemistry was undeniable. He asked her to squeeze his hair, and obviously we can’t just brush over the scene when she pulled his hoodie and said, “It’s you.”

Sadly, they aren’t following each other on Instagram, and what’s even more weird is that it looks like he may have moved on. One girl commented on his photo of him by the beach with, “It’s just perfect.” He replied, “Awwwww, miss it already.”

The cast aren’t actually allowed to follow each other until all of the episodes are out, so they could just be keeping things a secret. Seung-il said from the start that he likes both Min-ji and Mina Sue, and rumour has it he endgame’s with Kim Go-eun.

