Single’s Inferno’s Kim Go-eun has a famous football player father whose played 87 games

Kim Go-eun has just began looking for a potential husband on Single’s Inferno, and it turns out her father is a famous football player. She’s already well-known as the daughter of former national-team soccer player, Kim Hyun-soo, as reported by Marie Claire.

The Netflix star has certainly come into the public eye, whether it’s starring in the same Nespresso advert as George Clooney, or being rumoured as one of musician G-Dragon’s girlfriends, and it turns out she was essentially born into a famous family, anyway.

Her father, Kim Hyun-soo, is a South Korean former footballer who played as a center back. He is currently the First Team coach of Daegu FC, at the age of 52 years old, and started his club career with the football team, Pusan Daewoo Royals.

He was also part of the South Korea national football team and played at the 1998 FIFA World Cup. Kim played as a defender during his football career, where he played 87 games in total, after going to Ajou University while growing up.

This isn’t Kim’s first attempt at fame though, because she won the 66th Miss Korea pageant in 2022. She now works as a model and is super close to her siblings and parents, having grown up as the youngest in their family in Korea. She has one sister.

She tends to keep her relationship with her father away from the limelight, having only shared a few of him from behind on her Instagram. Kim has shared several photos exploring with her mum and sister, presumably as her dad was taking the pictures.

