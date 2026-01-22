Their romances sadly didn’t last, so where are all the divorced Love Is Blind stars now?

We were rooting for them!

Love Is Blind has delivered some of reality TV’s most unforgettable engagements and, inevitably, some of its most talked-about divorces.

From emotional confessions in the pods to relationship breakdowns playing out long after the cameras stopped rolling, these couples have experienced every stage of modern romance under intense public scrutiny.

Now, years on from their weddings and breakups, we’re still invested in what happened next. From co-parenting journeys to career pivots and fresh starts, here’s where Love Is Blind’s divorced stars are now…

Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl from season two

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Ruhl (@dnellruhl)

Nick and Danielle’s marriage ended in August 2022, with Danielle citing personality differences after about a year together.

Since their split, Nick has opened up about navigating life and mental health post-show, while also working on new creative and personal projects.

Nick had a whole lot going on post-Love Is Blind.

In 2025, Nick was very close to becoming homeless, but he exclusively told Reality Shrine that he’d been working at the same stable job for a year and a half, and had become “financially stable.”

Danielle has kept much of her life private but has been seen sharing moments with loved ones on social media, focusing on her own path.

Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones from season two

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

Iyanna and Jarrette were the first Love Is Blind couple to tie the knot and later split, announcing their separation in 2022.

Their lives went in different directions, and by late 2022, they had finalised their divorce.

Since then, Iyanna moved on and found new love, marrying Alexander Lewis in early 2026. Her co-sta,r Natalie Lee, was adorably there on her wedding day.

Jarrette has kept a lower public profile, concentrating on his personal life and career.

Alexa and Brennon Lemieux from season three

Alexa and Brennon’s relationship was one of the most adored season three love stories, and they welcomed their daughter, Vienna, in 2024.

But in late 2025, after four years of marriage, they decided to divorce, emphasising mutual respect and co-parenting.

Alexa has embraced her post-split life with confidence and self-care, even sharing a personal update about a body-positive choice she made as part of her self-love journey.

Alexa shared how she’s repeating her “daily affirmations” and also opted for a boob job post-split.

Brennon has stayed focused on fatherhood and family balance.

Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton from season three

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colleen Reed (@jellybean.colleen)

Colleen and Matt were one of the longest-lasting Love Is Blind couples, tying the knot back in 2022.

After nearly four years, they announced their split in May 2025 and confirmed they’d been living separately for some time.

Colleen has since shared honestly about what she learned from the relationship and is focused on healing and enjoying her single life.

She appeared on the What’s The Reality? podcast on January 21 2026, and spoke publicly for the first time post-divorce.

Matt has stayed out of the spotlight, seemingly working on personal growth and career pursuits.

Lydia Velez Gonzalez and Milton Johnson from season five

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Milton Johnson IV (@jamesmiltonj4)

Lydia and Milton were the only couple from season five to get married, but even that fairytale didn’t last.

In 2025, they announced their split after about three years, citing emotional disconnect.

Lydia has been outspoken about prioritising emotional health and personal growth, while Milton has laid low, focusing on his own healing journey.

Post-split, Lydia has been sharing all kinds of updates with her followers. When her divorce was seemingly complete, she shared a video of herself smashing a dish that read: “Mrs est. 2022” with Rihanna’s Breakin’ Dishes playing in the background.

She appears to have work mode ‘activated’, is raising awareness for Fibromyalgia, and is enjoying all kinds of new projects in 2026.

Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis from season seven

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Adionser, MBA👩🏾‍🎓 (@ashleyadion)

One of the more controversial stories to come out of Love Is Blind season seven was Ashley and Tyler’s whirlwind romance.

They married in November 2023, but their relationship hit major turbulence off-screen when questions about Tyler’s past, including his involvement with three children he hadn’t disclosed during filming, emerged in the public sphere.

Despite standing by each other at the reunion and trying to make it work, Ashley announced in January 2025 that they had been separated for weeks and were divorcing.

Their marriage was officially finalised in mid-2025, and Ashley took some time afterwards for a serene getaway with friends to decompress and focus on self-care.

Tyler has acknowledged the split as emotional and challenging, emphasising his respect for Ashley and readiness to grow independently.

These days, Ashley is all about self-improvement, and she’s taking on the challenge of a seven-day fast. She took to IG and told her followers how she was feeling.

Ashley wrote: “2026 I am moving very intentionally and not taking a STEP without God’s direction. I ultimately decided to do this for a full detox, body & mind. And mainly to feed my spirit through cleansing & praying. This is a very personal decision that takes time to prep even in the days before you begin, so please be sure to do your research or consult a doctor before doing a drastic fast.”

Tyler hasn’t been posting to his grid a whole lot. But, he did share on his IG Stories on January 22 that it was his adorable dog’s third birthday. So, we can assume he’s enjoying a quiet, wholesome life these days.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.