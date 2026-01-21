Love Is Blind’s Minneapolis cast slammed for ‘staying silent’ on shocking ICE raids

As Minneapolis homes get raided by ICE, attention is being drawn to the Love Is Blind season eight cast, who are situated in the state. People are now slamming the cast, except for Monica, who has been the most vocal star to speak out on the terrifying ordeal.

However, Reality Shrine has discovered that several cast members have actually spoken out on the matter, from sharing links to fundraisers to information about protests against the raids. It looks like Sara, for example, shared a post after receiving backlash.

Monica has shared a tearful video saying she will “keep sharing until she has no followers left,” revealing her fears of her and her family having to move back to Chile. She shared that she had a conversation with her Dad, who has been Minneapolis for over 30 years.

“He’s just said he doesn’t feel welcome here anymore and he doesn’t feel safe here anymore. He doesn’t want to be in this country anymore. He’s going back to Chile now for a bit and exploring opportunities to stay there,” Monica sadly shared online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monica Danús (@the.monicadanus)

Madison has also been vocal about the ICE raids happening there, and has launched a fundraiser for local schools and families. However, Sara‘s former silence felt “loud” for several of her followers, as she’s a huge advocate for the BLM and social justice movement.

She did actually post about the ICE raids to her Instagram Story, following backlash. Her boyfriend, Joey, has made no public posts about what’s going on in Minneapolis. One person wrote: “I find it a little surprising, given Sara’s political leanings in the show.”

Sara did post link to Minneapolis mutual aid and a shared story about the trauma the state is experiencing. Lauren and Meg have also been posting about the raids, despite the backlash, while Ben posted one Instagram Story about the protests against the raids.

