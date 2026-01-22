She’s a legendary track star, so let’s meet Single’s Inferno icon Kim Min-gee

This isn't her first time on reality TV either

Kim Min-gee is quickly becoming one of the favourites on season five of Single’s Inferno, but as it turns out the track star is no stranger to reality TV. So, let’s find out a little more about her.

She’s a professional track and field athlete

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김민지 KIMMINGEE🇰🇷 (@arb0r_day)



Kim was born in 1996, and gained a degree in Physical Education from Changwon National University, and previously attended Chungbuk Sports High School.

Her specialty is the 400 metre sprint and the 400 metre hurdles, and it’s safe to say she’s incredibly successful at both of them.

She won first place at the National Sports Festival for four consecutive years in a row, took first place at the 43rd Spring National Middle and High School Athletics Competition, and won first place in the 4x400m relay at the 44th National Athletics Championships.

She’s been on reality TV in the past

Alongside her success on the track, Kim Min-gee has also appeared on numerous other reality shows before Single’s Inferno.

She’s a regular cast member on the SBS reality sports show, Shooting Stars, where she plays football for the National Family FC team.

She also starred in Survival King: Tribal War in 2024, a survival reality show. Kim also appeared in King of Masked Singer, which is the Korean equivalent of The Masked Singer in the USA, and that’s how you know she genuinely is a celebrity!

Lastly, she also starred on Knowing Bros, a variety show, where she appeared as a panel guest.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.