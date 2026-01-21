Brooklyn Beckham’s ex girlfriend reveals how the Beckham family treated her

Amid the drama involving Nicola Peltz and the rest of the Beckham family, one of Brooklyn Beckham’s exes, Lexi Wood, has revealed how the family treated her when they were dating.

Lexi, who rose to fame on Summer House, appeared on The Viall Files last year to talk about her high profile relationships with both Brooklyn Beckham and Presley Gerber.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lexi wood👼🏼 (@lexiwood)



She explained: “It’s so funny because those are the types of families that I’m used to. Like, families that are in the industry, that give each other advice, work with each other where they can, like that are so close — travel together, live together, they do so much together cause they understand that that mindset is your family has your back, period,.

When asked how she felt dating Brooklyn Beckham when his dad is considered “one of the sexiest men alive,” his ex girlfriend replied: “I feel like he was just always Brooklyn’s dad. I feel like immediately I didn’t think anything of it. And then he just was his dad.

“They’re a beautiful family. Victoria, she’s the style icon. They’re the coolest family”

She also revealed that she didn’t spend a huge amount of time with the family, explaining: “When Brooklyn and I were together, I think I was 20, so it was a little more like, we were hanging out together, so we didn’t really spend too much time with the whole family unit. We’d hang with Romeo.”

But Lexi did clarify that she thinks they’ve done a great job in raising their children, saying: “But both families have raised such great families and just being so close and having those same morals and values that I have so innately, it was just so nice being around them.”

As for how Lexi felt about Brooklyn moving on, she admitted that she’s “the type of ex where I’m actually friends with a lot of my exes and I actually want them to move on. I’m like, ‘Go! Good for you!’”

“Especially with Brooklyn, he’s in a great relationship and I’m so happy for him,” she added.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.