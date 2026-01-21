Mia Speight from Beast Games revealed whether she kept *that* stunning $1.8 million island

Mia Speight didn’t just survive Beast Games, she snatched one of the wildest prizes reality TV has seen lately: a private island valued at $1.8 million.

Naturally, the internet has been spiralling ever since with the same question: Did she actually keep it?!

Because “winning an island” sounds like instant main-character energy… until you remember islands come with real-world stuff like paperwork, upkeep, and the tiny detail of, um, infrastructure.

So let’s get into what Mia’s actually said about the prize, why the “island vs cash” choice mattered, and what she’s been up to since her big win.

Mia won a $1.8 million island on Beast Games

First, let’s dig into the win itself. Mia, aka Player 952, secured the private island prize valued at $1.8 million during a high-stakes side competition on Beast Games, a moment that basically launched a thousand “I would simply move there” tweets.

Even though she didn’t end up winning the main grand prize, her island win was still massive, and it kept her as one of the most-talked-about contestants from the season.

But here’s the key detail a lot of people missed… the prize wasn’t automatically “congrats, here are your keys.” Winners were given a decision. They either take ownership of the island or take its monetary value instead.

Here’s why Mia didn’t keep the island

Okay, so, Mia chose the money instead of keeping the island.

Per Soap Central, she told The Baltimore Banner why the cash option made more sense to her. The island, she said, was uninhabited, with no running water, and power that relied on generators, basically not the dreamy, plug-and-play paradise TikTok wants it to be.

And honestly? That checks out with what usually makes “winning property” tricky on competition shows. From upkeep costs, to logistics, legal processes, and the fact that selling remote property can be a whole journey, it’s a lot.

Mia framed it as choosing the option that was in her best interest! And that’s fair enough.

So where is she now? Post-Beast Games, Mia’s been leaning into her broader goals, including creative projects and community-focused work.

Mia didn’t “lose” the island, she made a strategic choice and took the payout. And if you ask me, turning a generator-only island into actual spendable money is the kind of financially-savvy move that deserves its own confessional shot!

