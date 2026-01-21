Karamo Brown previously admitted he and Antoni had ‘extreme conflict’ during Queer Eye

The pair refused to talk to each other for an entire season

The internet has been ablaze with news of the shocking new allegations from Karamo Brown against his Queer Eye co-stars, claiming he’s been “emotionally and mentally abused for years.”

But it turns out that trouble has been brewing for a long time, as Karamo previously revealed that things were very heated between himself and Antoni during season one of the show.

In fact, things were so bad that the pair didn’t actually speak for the entirety of filming, and had an “extreme amount of conflict” with each other.

He told E! News at the time: “My castmate from Queer Eye, Antoni, people didn’t know that we had an extreme amount of conflict. We did not talk to each other at all during season 1, even though we were shooting together.”

Karamo explained that there was a “third party” who made things so bad that they couldn’t even talk to each other. Now I desperately need to know who this mysterious third party was.

He continued: “Our personalities got along, but then a third party got involved and once that third party got involved, he and I couldn’t even talk to each other.

“We were too busy hearing rumors of what this third party was spreading about both of us.”

Antoni and Karamo Brown also addressed their Queer Eye feud on his podcast, explaining how their beef first started.

The pair clarified that alongside hearing constant rumours about each other, they were also “thrust” into an “extreme, odd situation” working “80 hours a week” with strangers, making things even more tense for everyone.

The two clarified that they were still able to put aside their differences whilst filming, saying: “No matter what we were going through, our intention on camera was always to help out heroes.

“And I respected this so much about Antoni, and I believe he respected this about me because we would be going through something, but once it was about this other person we put out issues aside and said let’s help.”

He added: “So it wasn’t that we were being fake on camera, we knew there was a greater purpose, and a greater mission, outside of the BS we had going on behind the cameras.”

