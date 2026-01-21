There’s a scandal breaking out among The Traitors season four cast, and it’s messy

Speculation of a racism scandal is spreading among The Traitors season four cast, especially after Ron Funches liked a comment alluding to the rumours. People felt Ron was being alienated by his fellow faithfuls, and co-star Rob Cesternino has spoken out on it.

The cast hesitated to comfort Ron after he said he thought Porsha Williams was a Traitor, with a lot of evidence. Rob told All About TRH podcast: “I wanted to go and try to comfort Ron, but the problem was that if I did that, it would’ve been like, ‘Who else is a Traitor?'”

When a viewer told Ron, “It’s so crazy they’re not giving you the same grace they gave Colton. Crazy! Especially bc Porsha actually said those things whereas there was no real evidence against Tiffany. CRAZY!” He replied, “Wild,” and liked a comment that said, “Racism.”

One Reddit user said: “It wouldn’t shock me at all if racism were at play but I agree that there are other factors adding to the poor treatment / distrust of Ron.” Another said: “It’s implicit racism. That’s why Colton has gone after, Porsha, Tiffany and Ron.”

The topic of people of colour leaving The Traitors early has come up for a while, including in the UK. Unconscious bias is what people feel plays a role in getting someone banished early, while Black stars Minah Shannon and singer Cat Burns made it to the final episodes.

“Feels like there are undertones of racism and their treatment of Ron is another example,” a viewer weighed in. Ron told Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast he “got along with very few” and agreed that he “seems too nice to be on the show, because they’re not real.”

He went on to say he “very much enjoyed himself” on the show and that he liked Donna Kelce, his co-star. Natalie Anderson has commented publicly to tell Ron the exact moment she realised he wasn’t a Traitor, and they sent heart emojis to each other.

Reality Shrine has contacted Colton Underwood and NBC for comment.

