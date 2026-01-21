Bella Hadid makes savage pointed dig at supposed besties Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber

Bella Hadid is back in her main-character era, and the internet is doing what it does best… connecting dots at Olympic speed.

After a spicy moment in the comments about Dolce & Gabbana, Bella’s next headline-making move had fans whispering, “Wait… is this shade?”

What did Bella Hadid say about D&G?

🚨Latest News: Bella Hadid criticizes people who support Dolce&Gabbana despite brand’s long history of racism, sexism and xenophobia. However her BFFs Kylie Jenner was a D&G brand ambassador in 2023 and Hailey Bieber wore a D&G dress the last time they were seen together (2025). pic.twitter.com/XpiJvmqdlk — CHECK PINNED (@espressoriana) January 18, 2026

Bella didn’t post a big statement. But, she jumped into the comments under a clip discussing Dolce & Gabbana and basically dragged the brand for still being supported despite what she called years of “racism, sexism, bigotry, and xenophobia.”

The context… D&G’s recent menswear show got backlash for its casting and overall message-versus-reality energy, which sparked a fresh wave of criticism about the brand’s long history of controversy.

And Bella’s tone wasn’t “let’s discuss,” it was more “how are we still doing this in 2026?” Which, honestly, is why it landed so hard.

So what’s her latest career move everyone’s talking about?

Right after all that chatter, Bella popped up front and centre in Saint Laurent’s Spring 2026 campaign, specifically tied to the revival of the iconic Mombasa bag.

Is Saint Laurent a direct “opposite” of Dolce & Gabbana? Not officially.

But the fashion optics are chef’s kiss. Bella calling out D&G, then aligning herself with a different luxury house in a glossy campaign rollout?! It reads like a quiet flex, no captions needed, no names mentioned, just message received.

Is it a savage dig at Kylie and Hailey?!

Here’s why people are side-eyeing after Bella’s comments. Kylie did front Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring/Summer 2023 eyewear campaign, which was described by many as an “ambassador” moment.

And Hailey was photographed in a vintage Dolce & Gabbana polka-dot dress when she, Kylie, and Bella were seen together on a girls’ night out in August 2025.

So when Bella publicly clowns continued support of D&G, people naturally wonder if she’s taking aim at her friends.

That said, there’s no proof Bella was specifically aiming at Kylie or Hailey… she didn’t name them, tag them, or even hint. The “shade” is mostly coming from timing, their recent D&G associations, and the fact that celebrity friendships are basically a public group chat we all overanalyse.

