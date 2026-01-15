Here’s why Hailey and Justin Bieber are pursuing legal action against Julie Theis

She made defamatory videos about their marriage on TikTok

Justin and Hailey Bieber have had rumours swirling about their relationship for a long time. But now, it appears one TikTok user has taken their commentary too far: Enter Julie Theis.

Julie is currently involved in alleged legal drama with the celebrity couple after she made a defamatory video about their marriage.

According to TMZ, legal documents state that the couple sent a cease and desist letter to Julie. The documents see Hailey and Justin claim she made “outrageous false, fabricated, and defamatory statements” about their marriage.

What video did Julie Theis post about Hailey and Justin Bieber?

TikTok creator Julie Theis is no stranger to posting social media videos, including on TikTok and Instagram, in which she discusses celebrity relationships.

Recently, she used Hailey and Justin Bieber’s marriage as an example in her analysis.

According to the cease-and-desist letter obtained by TMZ, her videos described the couple’s relationship in terms suggesting it was abusive or defined by unhealthy dynamics, including references to things like addiction and co-dependent behaviour.

The letter says these statements were fabricated, false, and defamatory, presenting them as factual claims about the Biebers’ personal life rather than just general relationship commentary.

Julie Theis has maintained that her content was opinion-based commentary about relationship dynamics and power, not statements meant to be taken as verified facts about the couple’s private life.

She wrote in an Instagram Story, seemingly aimed at Hailey and Justin in response to the alleged legal action:

“And then people saw Hailey repost my video with their own eyes and now she’s on a World Wide Gaslighting Tour saying she didn’t and trying to use intimidation to silence me.

“Truly I’m not the one. I don’t care who you are or how much money you have and personally i’d love to see us in a brain-off in court. Disagreement is not defamation. If you need lawyers to survive an opinion you’re not powerful, you’re fragile and I see it.”

Hailey and Justin allegedly sent a cease and desist to Julie

That TikTok psychologist who called Justin Bieber an abuser and an addict, and described Hailey as someone who tolerates it really scrambled Hailey Bieber. Because timing of the cease and desist letter and Kendall’s video can’t be a coincidence. pic.twitter.com/xvIKiGgQNj — . (@espressoriana) January 14, 2026

According to reports, Hailey and Justin Bieber’s legal team sent a cease-and-desist letter to Julie Theis in early January 2026, accusing her of posting “outrageous false, fabricated, and defamatory” statements about their marriage online.

The letter, written by the Biebers’ attorney, states that the videos in question were damaging to the couple’s reputation and demanded that Theis remove the posts and stop making similar content.

The letter states: “Your conduct is wrongful, highly damaging, actionable, and exposes you to substantial liability. We demand that you immediately cease and desist from this wrongful and tortious conduct, and remove the videos.”

In response, Theis shared on her own social media that she had received the letter and argued that she was expressing her opinions, not defamation, saying that being disagreed with does not make commentary unlawful or defamatory.

In a statement to TMZ, Julie responded, saying: “It’s extremely elitist to try to silence opinions just because you disagree. Disagreement is not defamation.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.