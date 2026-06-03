Omg, we found old pics of Kenzie from Love Island USA and she looks wildly different

Kenzie Annis just entered the Love Island USA villa, but she forgot one thing: to delete any evidence of what she looked like years before the show. She only graduated just a few weeks before the show began, but it turns out the blonde was once a very sweet brunette.

While she now has a bouncy blonde blow-dry most of the time, she actually had a short brown bob back in 2016. She’s only 24 years old right now, so she would have been around 14. Her entire frame and look has completely evolved, and tbh, we’ve all been there girl.

She actually didn’t go blonde until a year later, in July 2017. Kenzie shared a photo with her new blonde hair, and wrote, “Change is good… Right?” Loads of her friends were immediately obsessed with it, and over the years, she basically went more and more blonde.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mackenzie Annis (@kenzieannis)

I kind of love how she didn’t bother deleting any of her old pics, because it shows just how much she’s evolved. She now has blonde bangs, which are really in at the moment, but back then, it was all quiffs and plaited braids at the front. But she’s always loved taking pics!

To be honest, hanging out in a bikini like she does on the show isn’t that different when it comes to her socials. She’s on a beach basically every other day, and even joked back in 2019 that she would soon be going on The Bachelor?! Lowkey, she manifested Love Island USA.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mackenzie Annis (@kenzieannis)

To be honest, Kenzie hasn’t changed her look much since 2020, where she’s stayed pretty blonde. She switched up her hair and got bangs in August 2025, less than a year before she entered the villa, and essentially stuck with that look ever since.

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