Is Love Island USA prerecorded or is it filmed live in real time? Let’s find out!

Love Island USA is upon us once again and dare I say this season is off to an absolute bang? But one question on my mind is whether Love Island USA is prerecorded or whether it’s filmed live in real time, especially with the voting aspect. Well, luckily for you we know the answer, so let’s find out!

Love Island USA is not filmed live, but it is filmed in real time in Fiji

So, whilst what you’re seeing on your screens isn’t exactly what’s happening at that very moment in Fiji, the show is only filmed with a day or two delay meaning it is still filmed in real time rather than months before like some other reality shows.

Given that this season there are episodes are coming out every day except for Wednesdays (starting next week) it’s a tight editing turnaround, especially for narrator Iain Stirling who also narrates the Love Island UK series at the same time.

Speaking to Today, Iain talked about the quick deadlines, saying he’s now “used to” them since he started in 2015. He shared: “The only time deadlines come in tricky is when you get to like like week six, and they’ve all been together for like, three weeks. You’re like, ‘I’ve done so many jokes about this couple.'”

As for how this works with voting, an example would be:

Monday – Islanders enter the villa and couple up

Tuesday – Producers edit Monday’s footage

Wednesday – Viewers watch Monday’s show and vote

Thursday – Producers reveal the vote result to Islanders

What about the Love Island USA finale?

The Love Island USA finale is also not filmed live, and instead is prerecorded but in real time. According to Peacock, the finale is filmed a lot closer to its air time than the standard episodes.

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